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Invoke the 12th Amendment and Trump WINS🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
QAnon Official Channel
QAnon Official Channel
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221 views • November 12, 2020
Invoke the 12th Amendment and Trump WINS🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

12th Amendment - Contested Election :

The House is directed to vote by State with each State having only ONE VOTE, a quorum having been established of “a member or members of two thirds of the States.” In today’s House, 26 state delegations are Republican and, when voting by State, it is the State delegations that decide by majority vote how the State’s vote is to be cast. States with Republican majorities would vote for the Republican candidate on the list. If the next House looks like the current House, Trump wins.

VOTER FRAUD - Contest the Election under the 12th Amendment
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trumpelectionqanonbidenqwwg1wgamagafraudkagdetroitqarmytrump2020votermaga2020qanons
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