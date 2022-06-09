FINLAND has Become Another Victim of the 'Fence Mania'. - Caused by Severe Case of 'Russophobia'. - 060922

Finland has become another victim of the fence mania.

Helsinki wants to build barriers on the border with Russia, Interior Minister Krista Mikkonen said.

Paradoxically, the Minister is confident that this will help ensure Finland's security.

However, Mikkonen admits that there is nothing to fear now and the situation on the border is calm now.

Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine have already built (https://t.me/sputniklive/23742) or are building such fences. They only help in killing animals.