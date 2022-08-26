The Lies Of The Left

The Lies Of Moderation

* Dems to [Bidan]: thanks but no thanks.

* The myth of the [Bidan] bounce.

* Dems’ blissful delusion: they think abortion will lead them to electoral promised land.

* Media gleeful at prospect of abortion as election issue.

* What’s really behind the special election results?

* They are making clear how they feel; act accordingly.

* DeSantis is showing GOP how to respond.

* Dems celebrate true extremism on a daily basis.

* Rewarding the elites, fighting to kill the unborn and the demonization of your fellow Americans — that is one hell of a national strategy.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 25 August 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6311411252112

