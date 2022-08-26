The Lies Of The Left

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The Lies Of Moderation
* Dems to [Bidan]: thanks but no thanks.
* The myth of the [Bidan] bounce.
* Dems’ blissful delusion: they think abortion will lead them to electoral promised land.
* Media gleeful at prospect of abortion as election issue.
* What’s really behind the special election results?
* They are making clear how they feel; act accordingly.
* DeSantis is showing GOP how to respond.
* Dems celebrate true extremism on a daily basis.
* Rewarding the elites, fighting to kill the unborn and the demonization of your fellow Americans — that is one hell of a national strategy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 25 August 2022