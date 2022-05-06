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"V" - 152 mm Msta-S self-propelled artillery units in action during Russian Special Military OP. 050622
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90 views • May 06, 2022
Footage of 152 mm Msta-S self-propelled artillery units in action during the special military operation
▫️Artillery units perform firing tasks to destroy enemy fortifications, armoured vehicles and manpower.
▫️Artillery units perform firing tasks to destroy enemy fortifications, armoured vehicles and manpower.
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