Decentralized Freedom vs Technocratic Control — Aaron Day on Crypto, Real ID & Self-Custody Solutions

To learn more, visit: https://daylightfreedom.org/
- Introduction and Guest Overview (0:00)
- Technocracy and Digital IDs (2:12)
- Roger Ver's Case and Its Implications (3:04)
- Other Crypto Cases and Legal Challenges (6:40)
- Freedom Dollar and Privacy Coins (16:07)
- Real ID and Technocratic Threats (35:19)
- AI and Decentralized Knowledge (52:50)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:08:04)
- American Work Culture and Health Issues (1:08:21)
- Healthy Food Menu and Weight Loss (1:11:39)
- Importance of Health for Freedom (1:15:17)
- Decentralization and Roger Ver's Settlement (1:16:42)
- Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (UNA) (1:18:42)
- AI and Health Wellness (1:20:12)
- Gold and Silver Investment (1:30:20)
- Enoch AI and Financial Coaching (1:36:12)
- Decentralization and Freedom (1:38:46)
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:40:40)