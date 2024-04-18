UKRAINE WILL SURRENDER WITHOUT MORE USA MONEY

Zelenskyy, who is supposedly in charge of the Ukraine, has made a statement that if he does not get more American tax dollars the Ukraine will surrender.

To me that's an empty threat, but we know that the Biden Administration is going to give him the money he wants.

I have no idea why everybody is so interested in this fake war, but because you've all decided to take a side in this thing your tax dollars keep going to a pervert and an actor who decided to buy yachts with your money.

I certainly hope that he does surrender and I hope the people of the Ukraine take him down for what he's done.