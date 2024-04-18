Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UKRAINE WILL SURRENDER WITHOUT MORE USA MONEY
channel image
KevinJJohnston
274 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
60 views
Published 18 hours ago

Zelenskyy, who is supposedly in charge of the Ukraine, has made a statement that if he does not get more American tax dollars the Ukraine will surrender.
To me that's an empty threat, but we know that the Biden Administration is going to give him the money he wants.

I have no idea why everybody is so interested in this fake war, but because you've all decided to take a side in this thing your tax dollars keep going to a pervert and an actor who decided to buy yachts with your money.

I certainly hope that he does surrender and I hope the people of the Ukraine take him down for what he's done.

Keywords
youtubeinterviewpodcastpodcastsradiohiphoppodcastingitunespodcastersspotifyradioshowcovidpodcasterapplepodcastapplepodcastsnewpodcastpodcastlifepodcastshowspotifypodcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket