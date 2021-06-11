THE FINAL SHIFT - THE ACTUAL CAUSE OF THE DEATHS - DISSOLVING THE LIES REVEALING THE TRUTH <3

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8GOLDEN0KNOWLEDGE2
Open your mind and hear these key milestone facts. Use your intellect to fill in the blanks. Show this to your friends and family EVERYWHERE. It’s a very powerful message and useful tool. Thank all of you for sharing and creating this content, this is a message from the people of the world. Info/media is filtered down through the people, rejecting what they think is invalid and passing on what they consider valid. Eventually it gets to people like me. This is the accumulation of that info/media. I hope this helps you, this is assembled with both Love and Light of the highest vibration. Love and Abundance - GK