Are You a Good Soldier?
Fire & Grace Church
April 23, 2023

Satan does not shoot blanks! The Lord allows us to go through hardship because we must be trained up to be good soldiers with steadfast faith. Enduring through trials and tribulations isn't just about you; your faith in Jesus will be a witness to nonbelievers. Don't give up!

"Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ." 2 Timothy 2:3

Keywords
spiritual warfareperseverancedean odle

