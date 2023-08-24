Are You a Good Soldier?

April 23, 2023
Satan does not shoot blanks! The Lord allows us to go through hardship because we must be trained up to be good soldiers with steadfast faith. Enduring through trials and tribulations isn't just about you; your faith in Jesus will be a witness to nonbelievers. Don't give up!
"Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ." 2 Timothy 2:3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.