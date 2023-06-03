Turkish Coffee Review

Years ago, I walked into a Turkish coffee house and ordered up some real Turkish coffee, made by the owner, who was born and raised in Turkey. The coffee was so bitter and burnt that I nearly spit it on the floor. Today I decided to give Turkish coffee another try, but this time I used our Majestic Medium roast beans. It was so good and so smooth, without a bit of bitterness, that I made a second cup with our Delectable Dark roast. Let me tell you, with our beans, this ain't just any Turkish coffee, it's truly a Turkish Coffee Delight.

