© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 01-13-22
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 13, 2022
With Biden, everything that is good for America, you can count on him shutting down. The alaskan oil wilderness has now been shut down and all the work done to get it producable has been shut down too. More unemployed that will not be reported. The Unemployment rate is still 3.75% according to the left and the media. People who actually use their minds know better. As more are now out of work....gas prices are soaring and so are all other prices...by design of the Democrats and Biden.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.