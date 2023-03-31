Create New Account
Confession Through Projection - Rounding the News
Liam Sturgess delivers a roundup of the news from the past week, placing particular focus on the so-called "Vulkan Files". Additional topics include the indictment of Donald Trump, Uganda's LGBTQ ban, ActBlue's potential money laundering scheme, and the RESTRICT Act.


vladimir putinrussiapropagandademocratisraeltwitterdonald trumpmoney launderingnew yorklgbtqgeorge sorosomgindictmentdisinformationusaidthe guardiancybersecurityugandaactbluecyberwarfarenational endowment for democracyliam sturgessokeefe media groupvulkan filespaper trail media

