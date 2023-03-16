Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Modern Day St Francis Pens Disturbing Letter of Warning to Pope Francis Prior to His Passing! 2023
713 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


March 16, 2023


Brother Biagio's worried letter to Pope Francis about the situation in the Church

Many afflictions animated the heart of this humble little man, even when his strength was failing him, his concern was for the Church.


A letter that Brother Biagio wrote to Pope Francis, in which he expressed all his concern for the Church. There was something wrong, precisely between the priests and the religious.

Source: https://www.lalucedimaria.it/la-lettera-preoccupata-di-fratel-biagio-a-papa-francesco-per-la-situazione-nella-chiesa/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HtKujVcCUU


Keywords
christiancatholicwarningpopedyingfrancisreligiousprieststhe churchletterdisturbingpassinghermitdeeply wrongbrother biagiost francis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket