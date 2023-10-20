Create New Account
Winning the War on Cancer with Sylvie Beljanski
The Karlfeldt Center
Published 13 hours ago

In this fascinating interview with Dr. Michael Karlfeldt, Sylvie Beljanski, author of Winning the War on Cancer, outlines her father’s discoveries and the struggles (with the government and others) and successes in developing new, alternative treatments against cancer. Sylvie Beljanski, the daughter of Dr. Beljanski, continues his ground-breaking research and outreach in her father's memory. In her book, “Winning the War On Cancer: The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure,” Sylvie outlines her journey of defiance, hope, despair, personal growth, love ... and the true story of the discovery of a new and promising, approach to the treatment of cancer.

_____________________________________


 Learn More at www.theKarlfeldtCenter.com

Keywords
healthcancernatural healthholistic

