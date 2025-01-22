BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pre-Emptive Pardons: A Question Of Constitutionality
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
193 views • 3 months ago

In his final hours as President of the United States, Joe Biden issued a series of preemptive pardons for Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley, the members of the January 6th Committee, and his extended family. This action was one of the most disgusting uses of presidential power to grant reprieves and pardons in the history of our Republic. And the action’s constitutionality should be questioned.


In Article II, Section 2 of the US Constitution, the president is vested with the power to “grant reprieves and pardons” through these words:


“The President shall…have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”


The keywords here are “for offenses against the United States,” which infers a criminal conviction in federal court. In fact, the US Supreme Court has already ruled on that. If you accept a pardon, there is an inference of guilt. Therefore, the question that begs to be asked is valid: Are pre-emptive presidential pardons constitutional?...



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/pre-emptive-pardons-a-question-of-519

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewsdemocratslibertypoliticselectionamericaconstitutioncrimepodcastrevolutiontruthusabidenmediagopmagawokeinaugurationpardonspreemptive pardons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy