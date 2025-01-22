Pre-Emptive Pardons: A Question Of Constitutionality

In his final hours as President of the United States, Joe Biden issued a series of preemptive pardons for Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley, the members of the January 6th Committee, and his extended family. This action was one of the most disgusting uses of presidential power to grant reprieves and pardons in the history of our Republic. And the action’s constitutionality should be questioned.





In Article II, Section 2 of the US Constitution, the president is vested with the power to “grant reprieves and pardons” through these words:





“The President shall…have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”





The keywords here are “for offenses against the United States,” which infers a criminal conviction in federal court. In fact, the US Supreme Court has already ruled on that. If you accept a pardon, there is an inference of guilt. Therefore, the question that begs to be asked is valid: Are pre-emptive presidential pardons constitutional?...









