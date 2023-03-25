Moment of Explosion at RM Palmer Chocolate Factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Moment of Explosion of Palmer Chocolate Factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

On Friday, just before 5 p.m. a large explosion occurred at the R.M Palmer Company in West Reading. The explosion resulted in the destruction of building No. 2 located at 55 S 2nd Avenue and damaging neighboring Palmer building No. 1 located at 77 S 2nd Avenue, Holben said.

Kaag said the building where the explosion occurred was leveled and the force of the explosion moved the building four feet forward.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.



