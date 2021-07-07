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THOMAS LEVY, MD, JD, THE MANY USES OF HYDROGEN PEROXIDE
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439 views • July 07, 2021
The last time board certified cardiologist, Thomas Levy, MD, JD, was in the classroom, he shared the benefits of vitamin C. He also blew us away when he started speaking about hydrogen peroxide. Dr. Levy is back. This time he will teach us how many ways hydrogen peroxide can be used to benefit our body.
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