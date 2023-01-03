Create New Account
SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 IS A US DOD MILITARY PROTOTYPE PROJECT
SASHA LATYPOVA WITH KATHERINE WATT: SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 IS A US DOD MILITARY PROTOTYPE PROJECT

This bombshell discussion between Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt is a meeting of two very clear-thinking minds, each expert in their respective fields of US Law and pharmaceutical regulations. It centers on Katherine Watt’s analysis of the American Domestic Terrorism Program (ADTP), published 28 April 2022 on her Substack with ongoing updates:

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/american-domestic-bioterrorism-program


