JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. NATASHA OWENS!
13 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. NATASHA OWENS!


Apr 2, 2023


Natasha Owens' new song "Trump Won" has gone absolutely viral, which is why we needed to have her on the show! She shares her incredible journey in an endearing and inspriring interview with Dr. Kandiss Taylor. Hurry up and listen to the song if you haven't- because Big Tech is trying their hardest to suppress it, and shadowban Natasha for telling the truth: THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN!

Listen to the song and learn more about Natasha here: https://natashaowensmusic.com/


