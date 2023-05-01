Create New Account
May Day May Pole Alert! Beltane Rituals Today! - Christians – FIGHT BACK in the Spirit with 2 minute Spiritual Warfare Prayer
Published Yesterday |

May Day Rituals -  Attn: Brothers and Sisters - PRAYER OF AGREEMENT NEEDED - This is "Church" today for globalist witches and satanists working to destroy the U.S. so they can have their  one world government - Evil spirits control the wicked in power - therefore war against these evil spirits that puppet the leaders.  WHAT WE CAN DO - WAR IN THE SPIRIT:  This audio contains spoken GENERAL PRAYERS, to read and follow Along with CUSTOMIZED SPECIFIC PRAYERS :

http://www.getblessedforever.com/  click on link "Warfare Prayers" at top of page.

