May Day May Pole Alert! Beltane Rituals Today! - Christians – FIGHT BACK in the Spirit with 2 minute Spiritual Warfare Prayer

May Day Rituals - Attn: Brothers and Sisters - PRAYER OF AGREEMENT NEEDED - This is "Church" today for globalist witches and satanists working to destroy the U.S. so they can have their one world government - Evil spirits control the wicked in power - therefore war against these evil spirits that puppet the leaders. WHAT WE CAN DO - WAR IN THE SPIRIT: This audio contains spoken GENERAL PRAYERS, to read and follow Along with CUSTOMIZED SPECIFIC PRAYERS :
http://www.getblessedforever.com/ click on link "Warfare Prayers" at top of page.
