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Wis. voters action against Zuckbucks contributions in 2020 election gains traction
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220 views • June 09, 2021
The Wisconsin election commission may be in legal trouble after Get Out the Vote activities were found to have been partially funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. One America's John Hines has more as he caught up with President of the Wisconsin Voter Alliance Ron Heuer.
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