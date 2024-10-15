BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode #39 - Beyond The Veil Of Perception And Reality Into The Multiverse w/ Geraldine Orozco
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
6 months ago

On this episode I was joined by Geraldine Orozco who is is an Epigenetic Psychotherapist EPT, Clinical Hypnotherapist, C.H.T, QI Gong Instructor, Medical Pranic Healer, intuitive Life Force Cultivation Master, Certified N.L.P. Neurolinguistics Practitioner and is a Mindfulness-based stress reduction therapist.

Geraldine takes us on a journey beyond the veil or perception and reality into the multiverse by covering distinctions like time is a spherical model and not linear, humans can access the past and future all at the same time and that the only thing that is real is the present.

She also tells her story of how having a contactee experience changed her life and lead her to understanding the biophysical energy architecture, multidimensional genetics and the morphogenetic fields.


Connect with Geraldine via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.geraldineorozco.com/

YouTube - www.youtube.com/@GeraldineOrozco

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/geraldine.y.orozco/

Email - [email protected]


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases

