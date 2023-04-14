⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation 1400 (14 April 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 April 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People’s Republic), Ivanovka and Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ Moreover, actions of five sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the AFU were disrupted close to Olshana, Krakhamalnoye, and Timkovka (Kharkov region).





💥 The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical Army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on enemy units close to Serebryanka (Donetsk People’s Republic), Chernopopovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People’s Republic).





💥 Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Wagner assault groups continue intensive fighting to occupy the western quarters of Artyomovsk.





💥 Airborne Troops support the assault units on the flanks by preventing the enemy from transferring ammunition and reinforcement to the city.





✈️Over the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft made 14 sorties close to Artyomovsk and the Missile Troops and Artillery carried out 62 firing missions to support the Group’s actions.





💥The enemy's losses amounted to up to 240 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, five armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers over the past day in this direction.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Marfopol, Zaliznichnoye, Novoandreevka, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Over the past 24 hours, up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralised in these directions.





💥 Moreover, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian troops was obliterated close to Chervonaya Dibrova.





◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 35 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers during the day.





💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have engaged 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 136 areas during the day.





◽️ The air defence forces downed six HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.





💥 In addition, six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Tambovka (Zaporozhye region) Velikaya Lepetikha and Maslovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 407 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,753 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8,672 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,084 combat vehicles equipped with multiple launch rocket systems, 4,584 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,504 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.