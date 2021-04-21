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The real reason for conflict: Merkel's Nord Stream 2 defiance: Germany WILL press ahead with pipeline
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10 views • April 21, 2021
ANGELA Merkel has struck a defiant tone in the face of demands for, Germany to rethink its commitment to the, construction of the Nord Stream 2, pipeline bringing gas from Russia, insisting: We've decided in favour
Mrs Merkel is due to stand down as Chancellor later this year, but Armin Laschet the leader of, her Christian Democrat Party CDU, who was yesterday confirmed as its, candidate to replace her in the top job, is likewise steadfastly committed to Nord Stream 2
Mrs Merkel is due to stand down as Chancellor later this year, but Armin Laschet the leader of, her Christian Democrat Party CDU, who was yesterday confirmed as its, candidate to replace her in the top job, is likewise steadfastly committed to Nord Stream 2
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