Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"It's Up to Us to Declare War On the War Machine" - NO 2 NATO, NO 2 WAR
63 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

Highlight from speech, full video is below.

🔥 "These suits driving around in their Bentleys, they don't represent us.

It's up to us now to declare war on the war machine, war on the warmongers, war on the war profiteers, war on the war hawks." 🔥

Full video by Richard Medhurst:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqRrpFdjfwc&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst

YouTube: youtube.com/shorts/hdBp4VeAJxU

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/post/127487

TikTok: tiktok.com/@richardmedhurst/video/7209507508304514310?lang=pl-PL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/richimedhurst/status/1634709008559816708

Odysee: odysee.com/@richardmedhurst:3/it's-up-to-us-to-declare-war-on-the-war:f

Rumble: rumble.com/v2cqwbj-its-up-to-us-to-declare-war-on-the-war-machine.html

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket