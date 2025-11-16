Build the song on acoustic guitar and upright bass with tactile folk-rock drive, Hozier's verse floats over tactile fingerpicking, joined by isolated piano chords and swelling organ, Galvanizing three-part harmonies enter on the chorus, with stomping percussion elevating the dynamic shift





Hand me down my walkin' cane, hand me down my hat Hurry now and don't be late 'cause we ain't got time to chat You and me, we're goin' out to catch the latest sounds Guaranteed to blow your mind so high, you won't come down, no Hey, y'all prepare yourself for the rubberband man You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam Oh Lord, this dude is outta sight Everything he does seems to come out right Once I went to hear them play at a club outside of town I was so surprised, I was hypnotized by the sound these cats put down When I saw this short, fat guy stretch a band between his toes Hey, I laughed so hard 'cause the man got down When it finally reached his nose Hey y'all, prepare yourself for the rubberband man (whoa) You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam Got that rubberband up on his toes And then he wriggled it up all around his nose Guaranteed to blow your mind (Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) Playin' all that music yet keepin' time (Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) Where in the world did he learn that? Oh, Lord Oh, help him get away Hey y'all, prepare yourself for the rubberband man You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam Rubberband Man, Rubberband Man, uh (Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) How much of this stuff, do he thinks we can stand? Uh So much rhythm, grace and debonair for one man, Lord And then he had the nerve to wiggle his left toe To his knee got the feelin' in his head, y'all, ah, come on, baby Hey, you all prepare yourself for the rubberband man You've never heard a sound like the rubberband man You're bound to lose control when the rubberband starts to jam Rubberband man starts to jam Movin' up and down across the land Got people all in his ways Everything about him seems outta place Just move it, just move it, just move, move, move it, just Rubberband, rubberband man Just move it, just move it, just move, move, move it, just Rubberband, rubberband man Get down, oh, get down, lover