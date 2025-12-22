BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MIGA : $100 BILLION will be to sent to Israel
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10145 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
138 views • 1 day ago

MIGA : $100 BILLION will be to sent to Israel

Source @Real World News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
trumpisraelmiga100 billion dollars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
The trap is set: Israel&#8217;s push into Lebanon with new drone strikes risks a devastating ambush

The trap is set: Israel’s push into Lebanon with new drone strikes risks a devastating ambush

Lance D Johnson
Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of &#8220;military confrontation&#8221;

Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of “military confrontation”

Belle Carter
DOJ releases new batch of Epstein files amid intensifying legal and political firestorm

DOJ releases new batch of Epstein files amid intensifying legal and political firestorm

Jacob Thomas
Trump administration escalates denaturalization efforts, targeting immigrants with criminal convictions

Trump administration escalates denaturalization efforts, targeting immigrants with criminal convictions

Belle Carter
House passes MTG&#8217;s &#8220;Protect Children&#8217;s Innocence Act&#8221; banning gender-related interventions for minors

House passes MTG’s “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” banning gender-related interventions for minors

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy