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Devolution Part 10 - The Silent War, Patel Patriot, 31 Aug 2021
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31 views • March 20, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 10 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐫, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 31 𝐀𝐮𝐠 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/the-silent-war?utm_source=url
Patrick Gunnels begins actual reading at 0:04:01
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚
"I think the timing of Covid-19 coming from China at the same time as Trump signed the Phase One trade deal is too much of a coincidence. I believe Covid-19 was the CCP’s response to hurt our economy in retaliation for winning the trade deal which we certainly did by looking at any objective measure. It must have embarrassed Xi."
"The number of “coincidences” that I have come across writing this series has been astounding. . . . Trump was making moves to prepare for an election theft long before January 15th, 2020. I can’t imagine he knew back in 2018 that in two years, Covid-19 would leak from a CCP bioweapons lab and be used as a pretext to steal the 2020 election.
"This war is bigger than just China. As I said in Devolution Addendum Series - Part 1, Trump is fighting a war against the entire political establishment. Remember, the political establishment is the cause of not just America’s problems, but problems around the entire world."
I do take note that the series number "10" was left off of the URL for this chapter.
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/the-silent-war?utm_source=url
Patrick Gunnels begins actual reading at 0:04:01
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚
"I think the timing of Covid-19 coming from China at the same time as Trump signed the Phase One trade deal is too much of a coincidence. I believe Covid-19 was the CCP’s response to hurt our economy in retaliation for winning the trade deal which we certainly did by looking at any objective measure. It must have embarrassed Xi."
"The number of “coincidences” that I have come across writing this series has been astounding. . . . Trump was making moves to prepare for an election theft long before January 15th, 2020. I can’t imagine he knew back in 2018 that in two years, Covid-19 would leak from a CCP bioweapons lab and be used as a pretext to steal the 2020 election.
"This war is bigger than just China. As I said in Devolution Addendum Series - Part 1, Trump is fighting a war against the entire political establishment. Remember, the political establishment is the cause of not just America’s problems, but problems around the entire world."
I do take note that the series number "10" was left off of the URL for this chapter.
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