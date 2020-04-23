© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Self Righteousness and Disunity In Christianity
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • April 23, 2020
Arrogance and self righteousness permeate just about every Christian debate you hear on YouTube. This bad spirit is the cause of most divisions in Christianity. We teach that the rapture will happen after the Great Tribulation, but we can still learn from others who believe differently. Our emphasis on listening should include learning how to listen to people who disagree with us, and, above all, how to respect others. Click here https://goo.gl/aHQjNY to read more on the subject in this video. Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o) You can also find our email address on the "About" section on this channel.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music Credits 1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 2. slowmotion by bensound (https://goo.gl/cT83F2) Video Credits 1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Image Credits 1. https://commons.wikimedia.org/ - "Friendship, Göteborg, Sweden" by Matthias Klang (https://goo.gl/chEPhS) CC BY 2.0 - "Scarus taeniopterus blue fish" by by JT Williams (https://goo.gl/wZ6S77) CC BY 2.5 2. https://www.flickr.com/ - "The Rapture of the Church" by Pat Marvenko Smith (https://goo.gl/GD3AxA) CC BY 2.0 - "God is Angry with the Wicked, Kid." by mogmismo (https://goo.gl/OVEukY) CC BY 2.0 - "Angels with Scrolls 5" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/D3EH68) CC BY 2.0 - "No Gloating" by Eugene Kim (https://goo.gl/tNWoMm) CC BY 2.0 - "Listening" by West Midlands Christian Aid (https://goo.gl/dwLZBZ) CC BY 2.0
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music Credits 1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 2. slowmotion by bensound (https://goo.gl/cT83F2) Video Credits 1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Image Credits 1. https://commons.wikimedia.org/ - "Friendship, Göteborg, Sweden" by Matthias Klang (https://goo.gl/chEPhS) CC BY 2.0 - "Scarus taeniopterus blue fish" by by JT Williams (https://goo.gl/wZ6S77) CC BY 2.5 2. https://www.flickr.com/ - "The Rapture of the Church" by Pat Marvenko Smith (https://goo.gl/GD3AxA) CC BY 2.0 - "God is Angry with the Wicked, Kid." by mogmismo (https://goo.gl/OVEukY) CC BY 2.0 - "Angels with Scrolls 5" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/D3EH68) CC BY 2.0 - "No Gloating" by Eugene Kim (https://goo.gl/tNWoMm) CC BY 2.0 - "Listening" by West Midlands Christian Aid (https://goo.gl/dwLZBZ) CC BY 2.0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.