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J6 Capitol violent conflict instigated by police
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22 views • September 15, 2021
It seems that most (if not all) of the instances of J6 Capitol violent conflict were actually instigated by police:
1. Police throwing explosives, and spewing gasses, killing Kevin Greeson
https://t.me/helpstophate/1024
https://twitter.com/jrmajewski/status/1421347697576054784
2. Police pushing guy off 2 stories, potentially killing him
https://t.me/helpstophate/1179
https://youtu.be/CSF5FHIGlbg?t=102
https://youtu.be/XJFW3g_yzPk?t=101
https://youtube.com/watch?v=KYCSjNh1FvA
3. Police beating and killing Roseanne Boyland
https://t.me/helpstophate/1255
https://youtube.com/watch?v=9KreF9GKnqY
https://thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/exclusive-rosanne-boyland-beaten-female-officer-trampled-death-january-6th-video
like, comment, share, subscribe!
1. Police throwing explosives, and spewing gasses, killing Kevin Greeson
https://t.me/helpstophate/1024
https://twitter.com/jrmajewski/status/1421347697576054784
2. Police pushing guy off 2 stories, potentially killing him
https://t.me/helpstophate/1179
https://youtu.be/CSF5FHIGlbg?t=102
https://youtu.be/XJFW3g_yzPk?t=101
https://youtube.com/watch?v=KYCSjNh1FvA
3. Police beating and killing Roseanne Boyland
https://t.me/helpstophate/1255
https://youtube.com/watch?v=9KreF9GKnqY
https://thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/exclusive-rosanne-boyland-beaten-female-officer-trampled-death-january-6th-video
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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