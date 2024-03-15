BREAKING: Fani Willis NOT Disqualified In Trump’s GA Case, Judge Scott McAfee Rules

🤡🎪 Georgia Judge McAfee ruled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not be disqualified from former President Trump’s election interference case, allowing the case to proceed after weeks of scandal over Willis’ romantic relationship with her lead prosecutor and an alleged conflict of interest—though the judge did order Willis to either step down from the case or cut ties with her lead prosecutor.
