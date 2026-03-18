Ontario Court of Appeals Rules Against Free Speech

Ottawa, ON - It's a sad day for freedom in Canada. The Ontario Court of Appeals has ruled against free speech. The Canadian government, at all levels, is free to tell you what you can and cannot say.





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