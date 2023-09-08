EPOCH TV | Judge Reverses Ruling, Sides with Trump Defense in J6 Case

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Judge Reverses Ruling, Sides with Trump Defense in J6 Case
Donald Trump's legal battles are escalating. In a major development, the judge in the election interference case against Trump revoked an earlier approval of a motion after the defense said court rules were broken.
A motion by Jack Smith and his team was immediately approved by the judge without consulting the defense, but the decision was later reversed after being challenged.
What does this haste to push the trial forward reveal?
Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the election interference case against former President Donald Trump in Washington, revoked an earlier approval of a motion after lawyers representing President Trump said court rules weren’t followed.
Tune in to unpack the details! 👇
Special Counsel Jack Smith is allegedly worried Donald Trump's social media posts might influence the jury pool.
A D.C. poll, however, indicates 64% of residents would find Trump guilty ahead of trial.
From the recent court hearing in Georgia to a judge ruling against Trump in New York City, this episode covers what you need to know.
https://ept.ms/ReverseRulingFM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.