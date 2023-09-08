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EPOCH TV | Judge Reverses Ruling, Sides with Trump Defense in J6 Case
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190 views • September 08, 2023

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Judge Reverses Ruling, Sides with Trump Defense in J6 Case

Donald Trump's legal battles are escalating. In a major development, the judge in the election interference case against Trump revoked an earlier approval of a motion after the defense said court rules were broken.


A motion by Jack Smith and his team was immediately approved by the judge without consulting the defense, but the decision was later reversed after being challenged.


What does this haste to push the trial forward reveal?


Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the election interference case against former President Donald Trump in Washington, revoked an earlier approval of a motion after lawyers representing President Trump said court rules weren’t followed.



Tune in to unpack the details! 👇


Special Counsel Jack Smith is allegedly worried Donald Trump's social media posts might influence the jury pool.


A D.C. poll, however, indicates 64% of residents would find Trump guilty ahead of trial.


From the recent court hearing in Georgia to a judge ruling against Trump in New York City, this episode covers what you need to know.

https://ept.ms/ReverseRulingFM

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arrestindictmentpresident donald j trumpepoch timesfacts matterepoch tv
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