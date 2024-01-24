2024-1-24 understanding team satan and overcoming
***correction...in the video I said about borax....1/8tsp for men, and 1/4tsp for woman...it is the opposite, sorry. No more than 1/4tsp for man in one day. No more than 1/8 tsp for woman in one day. Adjust as necessary. It was advised to take magnesium while you do this. Since team satan has people on all kinds of everything, I don't know what effect it will have on you. Everything is at your own risk. I am not on anything, and I take 1/4tsp each day in the morning for 5 days on, 2 days off, and I have found that it helped with soreness overall. There are a lot of testimonies you can find online and make your own decision.
Fast forward the video to 3 minutes and it takes me awhile to get into it, but there is some good info once I do.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.