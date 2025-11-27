At Least 65 Killed in Hong Kong Tower Block Fire - involving 7 high rise buildings, 279 missing

At Least 65 Killed in Hong Kong Tower Block Fire - Times News

A deadly residential building fire in Hong Kong had left 55 people dead (now 65) and others injured by early Thursday morning, with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government pledging to mobilize all available resources to support the ongoing rescue operations. The fire broke out in Wang Fuk Court, a residential area in Tai Po of Hong Kong, on Wednesday afternoon. The residential complex consists of eight residential buildings, and the fire once spread from one building to seven others. Three executives of a construction company responsible for the renovation of the buildings have been arrested for suspected manslaughter, according to the Hong Kong Police Force on Thursday.

The fire in a residential complex with 2,000 apartments occurred on November 26 in Hong Kong, and firefighting efforts are ongoing.

More about the fire:

