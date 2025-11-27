BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

At Least 65 Killed in Hong Kong Tower Block Fire - involving 7 high rise buildings, 279 missing
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 1 day ago

At Least 65 Killed in Hong Kong Tower Block Fire - Times News

A deadly residential building fire in Hong Kong had left 55 people dead (now 65) and others injured by early Thursday morning, with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government pledging to mobilize all available resources to support the ongoing rescue operations. The fire broke out in Wang Fuk Court, a residential area in Tai Po of Hong Kong, on Wednesday afternoon. The residential complex consists of eight residential buildings, and the fire once spread from one building to seven others. Three executives of a construction company responsible for the renovation of the buildings have been arrested for suspected manslaughter, according to the Hong Kong Police Force on Thursday.

The fire in a residential complex with 2,000 apartments occurred on November 26 in Hong Kong, and firefighting efforts are ongoing.

More about the fire:

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/hong-kong-tower-fire-toll-rises-44-police-arrest-three-2025-11-26/

https://apnews.com/article/hong-kong-tai-po-wang-fuk-court-fire-d3da6740dd2c90f08d28dcd889db0c30

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy