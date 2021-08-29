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Sin Of The Wicked Punished - Proverbs 29:16 (NIV)
16 When the wicked thrive, so does sin,
but the righteous will see their downfall.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Righteous will witness the overthrow of the Wicked.
https://pc1.tiny.us/fd8bran7
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