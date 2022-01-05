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PROOF THE GENOCIDE IS PREMEDITATED - & THE TECHNOLOGY BEHIND HUMAN 2.0
Tribe 528
Tribe 528
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123 views • January 05, 2022
2 interviews featuring;
(1) Reiener Fuellmich who hears evidence that the clot shot roll out is an experiement within and experiment to determine which cocktail strengths lead to the greatest number of deaths. Fuellmich certifies that the evidence exposed proves genocidal intent
and may well lead to the downfall of Big Pharma
(2) Ricardo Delgado founder and director of La Quinta Columba shows evidence of nanotechnology in the clot shot and asserts that since the vaccination process is global, we are facing the disappeareance of the human species within a few months. he calls it transumanism or the human 2.0 project. Delgado claims by that stage we will be a slave species with total loss of self-thought, autonomy, and free will and totally dependent on these technocratic oligarchies.

Plus Josh Sigurdson highlights reports that there has been a 40% increase in deaths in people aged 18-64 in Indiana

& we show a photo link claiming that 70 Members of the Pfizer investment board are members of the Chinese Communist Party. Anyone in the know is aware that the CCP, though part of the conspiracy, is not the head of the snake but its of interest if this is true.

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Links
Reiner Fuellmich: “New Findings… Enough to Dismantle the Entire (VAX COVID) Industry!”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rf53xY7BP9Zg/

La Quinta Columna: Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer Vaccine
https://rumble.com/vru62d-complex-microtechnology-in-pfizer-vaccine-vial.html

DID A CELLPHONE ACTIVATE NANO BOTS FROM THE VAX AND KILL THIS LADY!? VAX, PHONES AND STUDIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4CTvmOO4jDl4/


Deaths Skyrocket 40% as Jab Kills Millions Experts Speak Out This Is Genocide!
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/deaths-skyrocket-40-as-jab-kills-millions-experts-speak-out-this-is-genocide_oFfDUkmEDQdPXUR.html


https://americasbestpics.com/picture/70-memebers-of-thepfizer-investment-board-are-members-of-SX0kXLS19
Keywords
genocidenanotechnologyhuman 2tribe 528sandi charan
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