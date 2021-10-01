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"My Body, My Choice"...the hypocrisy continues & "Sex In The Church"? 09_30_2021
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12 views • October 01, 2021
As we navigate through some headlines over coffee every Thursday morning a whole list of feelings and emotions can begin to manifest. As believers in God's Word and doers of the same, we cannot let frustration and even anger prosper. The Joy of the Lord is our strength and inconvenient truths do not become less true because of "popular opinion" or agendas. The author of " Sex in the Church" Rev. Marisol Acevedo is our guest today grab your mug and let's discuss!
[email protected]
www.untoexcellence.com
www.sexinthechurch.com
[email protected]
www.untoexcellence.com
www.sexinthechurch.com
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