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Solomon and Herod's Temple Location ~ The City of David ~ Gihon Spring
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118 views • July 22, 2021
Remarkable Insight to where the Temples of Solomon and Herod could Actually have been Built located at. My ~ My ~ My, We are that close to the Third one being Rebuilt.
Gihon Spring in Arabic نبع ام الدرج or Fountain of the Virgin, also known as Saint Mary's Pool, is a spring in the Kidron Valley. It was the main source of water for the Pool of Siloam in Jebus and the later City of David, the original site of Jerusalem. King Solomon, the son of King David, was anointed King over Israel by this spring: “…and they mounted Solomon upon King David's mule, and led him to the Gihon.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
Gihon Spring in Arabic نبع ام الدرج or Fountain of the Virgin, also known as Saint Mary's Pool, is a spring in the Kidron Valley. It was the main source of water for the Pool of Siloam in Jebus and the later City of David, the original site of Jerusalem. King Solomon, the son of King David, was anointed King over Israel by this spring: “…and they mounted Solomon upon King David's mule, and led him to the Gihon.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
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