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Vanessa Beeley Interview – Evidence Points To EMP In What MSM/DHS Call “New 9/11-Like Threat”
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79 views • November 07, 2020
The Last American Vagabond - Back Up

Joining me today is returning guest and investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley. The Last American Vagabond has been extensively covering the recent discussions by the MSM and DHS about the "new 9/11" that they could see coming, but 'don't know how to stop.' Vanessa reached out after being told by some of her contacts about a very real possibility that an EMP will be used as the catalyzing event needed to create what The Project For A New American Century called a new 'pearl harbor-like event' before September 11th 2001

Links: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/vanessa-beeley-interview-evidence-points-emp-what-msm-dhs-call-new-9-11-like-threat/

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