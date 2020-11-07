Vanessa Beeley Interview – Evidence Points To EMP In What MSM/DHS Call “New 9/11-Like Threat”

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Joining me today is returning guest and investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley. The Last American Vagabond has been extensively covering the recent discussions by the MSM and DHS about the "new 9/11" that they could see coming, but 'don't know how to stop.' Vanessa reached out after being told by some of her contacts about a very real possibility that an EMP will be used as the catalyzing event needed to create what The Project For A New American Century called a new 'pearl harbor-like event' before September 11th 2001
Links: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/vanessa-beeley-interview-evidence-points-emp-what-msm-dhs-call-new-9-11-like-threat/
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