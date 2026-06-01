Hormone Therapy After Menopause with Guest Tami Boren

What happens when hormone loss after a hysterectomy leaves you feeling exhausted, depressed, and disconnected from the life you once loved? In this episode, Dr. Steve Hotze sits down with longtime guest Tammy Boren to discuss her journey back to health after years of hormonal imbalance, fatigue, gut issues, and emotional struggles following a complete hysterectomy.

Tammy shares how her symptoms worsened after surgery and her search for answers. Now, years later, Tammy reflects on reclaiming her strength, energy, and passion for life. At 66 years old, she recently completed a four-day Houston Rodeo trail ride on horseback, something she once thought would never be possible again. Her story is a powerful reminder that taking ownership of your health and addressing root causes can help restore vitality and purpose at any age.

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To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!