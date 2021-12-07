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John Waters And Gemma O’Doherty At The Corona Investigative Committee
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25 views • December 07, 2021
John Waters And Gemma O’Doherty At The Corona Investigative Committee
Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters, brave and real Irish People at The Corona Investigative Committee speak about sold to and owned by cabal country and about covidHOAX Crimes Against Humanity
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SuFwRieuwNft/?
Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters, brave and real Irish People at The Corona Investigative Committee speak about sold to and owned by cabal country and about covidHOAX Crimes Against Humanity
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SuFwRieuwNft/?
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