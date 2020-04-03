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A Teachings of Jesus Movement (Part 2)
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13 views • April 03, 2020
This is the second of a two-part documentary on a teachings of Jesus movement, where members forsake all for Jesus and work with other believers to experience Christian community that conforms with the actual teachings of Jesus. (Watch Part 1 here: https://youtu.be/KW4v99kIYS8)
This 45-minute documentary looks at family reactions when Christians decide to drop out of the rat race. It also reveals how members thrive through freeganism (rescuing food from dumpsters), and it examines Christian principles in learning how to resolve conflicts.
This is a great film for anyone seeking a radical lifestyle alternative.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Freight Train uphill grade - Union Pacific (Full HD)
Media Arts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ib4l85BJvs
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Skipping Dinner
David Martin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmrCLAAMESs
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Freegan Dumpster Diving Haul - August 29, 2017
Casey Strouse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4eSYtKD3Vw
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Delivering supplies to the homeless in Pikeville
EKB-TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZuvU7C-D0o
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Off The Grid In Alaska ~ A Tiny Home & Farm In The Alaska Bush ~ Full Tour Tiny Home Tours https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaECr... https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
KENNETH COPELAND BUSTED!
Church of KG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYu9TuQQBMM
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Durham - Cathedral
giomodica
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Durham_-_Cathedral_-_panoramio.jpg
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en
Waiting For The Word
ARTHUR A DIXON
https://www.flickr.com/photos/waitingfortheword/6876083606/?ytcheck=1&new_session=1
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
MUSIC
"White City, Black City" by Esther Garcia
(Used with permission).
www.esthergarcia.bandcamp.com/
"Budding" by Broke For Free
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/3.0/
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free/
"A Human Being" bu Andy G. Cohen
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Andy_G_Cohen/
"Rain" by Grégoire Lourme
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/3.0/
www.gregoirelourme.com
"She Dreams in Blue" by Josh Woodward
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
www.joshwoodward.com
"Discovery" by John Luc Hefferman
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/3.0/
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Jon_Luc_Hefferman/Production_Music_2/Discovery
"Roundpine", "Dirtbike Lovers", "Hundred Mile" "Denzel Sprak",
"Building the Sled", "Lumber Down" & "Molly Molly" by Blue Dot Sessions
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/3.0/
freemusicarchive.org/music/Blue_Dot_Sessions/
This 45-minute documentary looks at family reactions when Christians decide to drop out of the rat race. It also reveals how members thrive through freeganism (rescuing food from dumpsters), and it examines Christian principles in learning how to resolve conflicts.
This is a great film for anyone seeking a radical lifestyle alternative.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Freight Train uphill grade - Union Pacific (Full HD)
Media Arts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ib4l85BJvs
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Skipping Dinner
David Martin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmrCLAAMESs
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Freegan Dumpster Diving Haul - August 29, 2017
Casey Strouse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4eSYtKD3Vw
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Delivering supplies to the homeless in Pikeville
EKB-TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZuvU7C-D0o
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Off The Grid In Alaska ~ A Tiny Home & Farm In The Alaska Bush ~ Full Tour Tiny Home Tours https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaECr... https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
KENNETH COPELAND BUSTED!
Church of KG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYu9TuQQBMM
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Durham - Cathedral
giomodica
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Durham_-_Cathedral_-_panoramio.jpg
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en
Waiting For The Word
ARTHUR A DIXON
https://www.flickr.com/photos/waitingfortheword/6876083606/?ytcheck=1&new_session=1
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
MUSIC
"White City, Black City" by Esther Garcia
(Used with permission).
www.esthergarcia.bandcamp.com/
"Budding" by Broke For Free
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/3.0/
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free/
"A Human Being" bu Andy G. Cohen
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Andy_G_Cohen/
"Rain" by Grégoire Lourme
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/3.0/
www.gregoirelourme.com
"She Dreams in Blue" by Josh Woodward
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
www.joshwoodward.com
"Discovery" by John Luc Hefferman
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/3.0/
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Jon_Luc_Hefferman/Production_Music_2/Discovery
"Roundpine", "Dirtbike Lovers", "Hundred Mile" "Denzel Sprak",
"Building the Sled", "Lumber Down" & "Molly Molly" by Blue Dot Sessions
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/3.0/
freemusicarchive.org/music/Blue_Dot_Sessions/
Keywords
seeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertteachings of jesus movementwork with other believerslearning how to resolve conflictsdrop out of the rat raceexperience christian communityradical lifestyle alternativefreeganismrescuing food from dumpstersforsake all for jesus
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