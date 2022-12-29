Create New Account
Silicon Valley Engineer Turned Whistleblower Aman Jabbi: "SMART Cities" Worldwide Being Converted Into "Open Concentration Camps"...Total Control
Published 20 hours ago
Aman Jabbi is a native of India and an engineer who worked in Silicon Valley for 25 years, co-inventor of two cellphone camera apps.

He is exposing extremely alarming technologies being set up in Smart Cities, including street lights that can KILL, "The Internet of Eyes", and how people will be forced into the Metaverse under the new Digital ID slavery system in what he calls "The Final Lockdown", and the only solution we have to avoid this.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
