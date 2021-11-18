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Save Infowars Legal Defense Fund Launched
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Donate Here: http://saveinfowars.com
Free Speech is under attack like never before. The fate of Infowars' speech will ultimately be the fate of Free Speech not just in America but worldwide. Dark forces are attacking Infowars and Infowars hosts from multiple angles in an attempt to drive us into submission and bankruptcy. The attempt to take Infowars off the air is part of a larger criminal operation to bully the American people and set a standard worldwide that anyone who stands up for Freedom will be destroyed. To paraphrase what President Trump has said many times, "They aren't after me, they're after you, I'm just in the way."
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Free Speech is under attack like never before. The fate of Infowars' speech will ultimately be the fate of Free Speech not just in America but worldwide. Dark forces are attacking Infowars and Infowars hosts from multiple angles in an attempt to drive us into submission and bankruptcy. The attempt to take Infowars off the air is part of a larger criminal operation to bully the American people and set a standard worldwide that anyone who stands up for Freedom will be destroyed. To paraphrase what President Trump has said many times, "They aren't after me, they're after you, I'm just in the way."
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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