Thoughts: Single Parents RoP and LotR
Hen Pecks
Published 19 hours ago |

Amazon's 'Rings of Power' made a big deal about their single mom Bronwen. I thought I'd look at the other single parents in both 'Rings of Power' and 'Lord of the Rings' as I remember them. Funny how they didn't talk about their single fathers.

thoughtslotrsingle parentsrop

