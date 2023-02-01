Why Memphis Style Cop Killings will Become More Frequent, UNLESS ...

Tyre Nichols brutal assault by the Memphis police who are under indictment for their actions, are entirely predictable because the city was forced to lower the requirements to become a police officer, partly due to diversity inclusion and equity mandates given out by the left, but more largely because leftists did all they could to ruin the value in the currency of being a policeman and making the job utterly undesirable In many ways.#tyrenichols #memphis #memphispolice #leftists #woke #DIE





