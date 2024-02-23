Create New Account
Parashah 3: Lech Lecha - Get Up and GO
Heart of the Tribe
 Ask questions. Test everything.

• Abram was set apart from birth.

• The Masoretic text tries to hide Messiah.

• Yahusha was and is Melchizedek.


Mountain Torah Fellowship YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@mountaintorahfellowship389


Heart of the Tribe YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@HeartoftheTribe

