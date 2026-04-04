US rushed replacement AWACS to Middle East

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US rushes replacement AWACS to Middle East
An E-3 Sentry just flew from the continental United States to replace the aircraft that was destroyed last week at Prince Sultan Air Base.
The US Air Force considers the E-3 very valuable because the Boeing 707 airframe it is based on is no longer in production.