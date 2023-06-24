The current situation at the Headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov

The situation at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov.
Military equipment is being loaded in Rostov for the departure of Wagner PMC from the city.
RIA Novosti correspondent reports that the "Wagners" start tanks, load ammunition to leave 00:09 Rostov...
