Why does the FDA get so cozy with Pfizer?

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A federal judge shot down the FDA’s requested rate of '500 pages per month' and instead ordered the FDA to produce at the rate of 55,000 pages per month starting on March 1.
Now the FDA is asking for a delay.
#covid #Vaccine #FDA #vaccines